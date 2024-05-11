Short Interest in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Increases By 100.0%

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chanson International Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHSN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 2,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,265. Chanson International has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

