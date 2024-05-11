Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Rises By 546.8%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 546.8% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Centogene Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $0.39 on Friday. Centogene has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.
About Centogene
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Centogene
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.