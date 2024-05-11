Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Rises By 546.8%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 546.8% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Centogene Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $0.39 on Friday. Centogene has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of products for human genetics in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

