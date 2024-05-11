Short Interest in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Declines By 48.6%

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the April 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $241,163.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,708 shares in the company, valued at $703,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of CATC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $73.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.83%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.