Short Interest in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Grows By 126.1%

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRTR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $51.57.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

About BlackRock Total Return ETF

The BlackRock Total Return ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%.

