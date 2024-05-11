Short Interest in Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Rises By 192.4%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 192.4% from the April 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bioxytran Stock Performance

BIXT remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,131. Bioxytran has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

