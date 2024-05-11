Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Declines By 73.0%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 35,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,102. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. A2Z Smart Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.04.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 143.58% and a negative return on equity of 6,821.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ( NASDAQ:AZ Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of A2Z Smart Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

