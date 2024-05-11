Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of SHOP traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.82 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 11.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 15.4% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 68,983.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 186,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

