Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. Barclays lowered their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

SHOP stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

