Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up approximately 1.1% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,317 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Shell by 5.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,620. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $74.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

