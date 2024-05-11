SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 660,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 970,021 shares.The stock last traded at 72.43 and had previously closed at 67.03.

The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 71.07.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SN. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $11,751,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $6,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 52.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

