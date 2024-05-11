Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 125,354 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,354 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust comprises 1.6% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,786,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 952,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 272,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 896,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 177,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 780,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 215,428 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 116,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,593. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

