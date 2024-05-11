Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,507 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,601,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,576,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 118.4% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 48,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 638.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 773.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

GF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 21,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,929. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

