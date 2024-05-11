Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,136 shares during the quarter. Royce Micro-Cap Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.64% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 846.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Shares of RMT stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 66,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at $424,531.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

