ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Up 1%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $728.74 and last traded at $728.07. 249,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,215,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $721.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $749.50 and a 200 day moving average of $717.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,559 shares of company stock worth $8,674,868. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

