Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt Sells 11,992 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 11,992 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $115,003.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $364,483.63.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 284,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,387. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Friday.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

