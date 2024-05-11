Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt Sells 11,992 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 11,992 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $115,003.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zhenya Lindgardt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 26th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $364,483.63.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 284,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,387. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Friday.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

