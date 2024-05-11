SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
SenesTech Stock Down 26.2 %
Shares of SNES opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 188.66% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
