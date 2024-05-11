Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Semrush from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Semrush stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semrush will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $199,504.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 908,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $253,962.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,397,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,087,513.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $199,504.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 908,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,128,273. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Semrush by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 61.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

