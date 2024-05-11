Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.250 EPS.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.23.

SRE traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,396,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,094. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

