SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Zacks reports. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. SelectQuote updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SelectQuote Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SelectQuote stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,818. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $442.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

