SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Director Julie Persily Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) Director Julie Persily sold 7,500 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,352 shares in the company, valued at $800,267.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SEACOR Marine Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SMHI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 172,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.69. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $73.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.