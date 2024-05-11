Scotiabank Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$241.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$244.00 to C$246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$237.08.

Shares of WSP stock traded up C$3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$219.03. The stock had a trading volume of 137,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,497. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$166.75 and a 12-month high of C$230.98. The company has a market cap of C$27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$218.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$200.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.8118923 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

