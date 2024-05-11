Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Increased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 123,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,899. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.