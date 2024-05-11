Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 124,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,075,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,792 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $61.18.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

