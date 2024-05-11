Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Oracle by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,766,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after buying an additional 1,339,311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 26,602.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $132,794,000 after buying an additional 1,254,833 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,982,630,000 after buying an additional 635,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $116.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,122,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,998. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $96.33 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average is $113.71. The company has a market cap of $320.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

