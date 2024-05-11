Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,356,034 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,254,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $631,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,382 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $416,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,625,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. 18,924,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,478,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

