Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $25.31 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.3% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,691 shares of company stock worth $70,856,898. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.71.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,212. The company has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $243.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.07 and its 200 day moving average is $196.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

