Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 295 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $246.86. 757,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,620. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.02. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

