Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$22.50 to C$24.00. The stock traded as high as C$17.75 and last traded at C$17.58, with a volume of 133300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.96.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.64.

Savaria Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of C$216.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.7950398 EPS for the current year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

