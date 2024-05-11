Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $10.28. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 128,959 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 43,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

