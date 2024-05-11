Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE SBH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.49. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.