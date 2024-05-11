Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.07. 44,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $88.72.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.75%.

In other news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $71,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

