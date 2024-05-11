Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.77

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$140.77 and last traded at C$140.56, with a volume of 484812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$139.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$138.73.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$135.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$129.77. The company has a market cap of C$198.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3055556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

