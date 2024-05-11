Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$156.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$153.00 to C$156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$138.73.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RY
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3055556 EPS for the current year.
Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Bank of Canada
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.