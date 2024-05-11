Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$156.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$153.00 to C$156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$138.73.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$141.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,938. The firm has a market cap of C$198.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$135.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$129.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$141.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3055556 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.