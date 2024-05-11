Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$25.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTE. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.88. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$22.73 and a one year high of C$33.72.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of C$88.69 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.6696203 EPS for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

