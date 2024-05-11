Root’s (ROOT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Root from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.75.

ROOT stock opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. Root has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. Root had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Root will post -6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Root news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $805,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,422.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Root by 218,250.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Root by 229,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

