Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 414.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,834,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,123,622. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

