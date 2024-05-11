Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 93,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,876. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

