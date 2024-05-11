Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 4,768 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.08. 4,702,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,319. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average is $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $184.31. The firm has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

