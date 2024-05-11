Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 370,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.49. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.