Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $80.34. 8,021,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,431,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.