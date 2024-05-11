Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.1 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.96.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,324 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

