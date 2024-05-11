Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 980.82%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Roblox Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,401,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,338 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

