Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 49690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.26).

Robinson Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.65. The stock has a market cap of £18.84 million, a PE ratio of -2,250.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Robinson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12,000.00%.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, Holland, Hungary, Belgium, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; various jars; and custom packaging services.

