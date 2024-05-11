Robert W. Baird Cuts Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $22.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. Premier has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $51,271,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,438,000 after buying an additional 2,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,288,000 after buying an additional 1,597,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after buying an additional 1,235,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 7,070.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 624,357 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

