Robert W. Baird Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.61.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of EA stock opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

