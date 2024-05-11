Robert W. Baird Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $53.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SYM has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.69.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $64.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28.

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $356,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $356,000.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock worth $275,410,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter worth $426,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Symbotic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 616,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,738,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Symbotic by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,828 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

