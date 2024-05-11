Robert W. Baird Boosts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $25.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,556 shares of company stock worth $239,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 21.3% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

