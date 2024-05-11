Robert F. Mccadden Purchases 2,000 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.38 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,252.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:UHT opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $519.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 247.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

