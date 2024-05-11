RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $584.5 million-$587.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.5 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.590-3.670 EPS.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $35.41 on Friday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $68,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

