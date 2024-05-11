RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Raised to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

RNG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.41. 961,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,338. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974 over the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

